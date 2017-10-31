FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bank Norwegian's owner maintains 2018 dividend plan
October 31, 2017 / 6:52 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Bank Norwegian's owner maintains 2018 dividend plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds outlook)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, the owner of Bank Norwegian, said on Tuesday:

* Q3 profit after tax NOK 432.4 million vs NOK 245.9 million

* Q3 net interest income NOK 937.7 million ‍vs NOK 654.3 million

* Says well positioned for further growth while maintaining the goal of dividend payments in 2018

* The recently implemented regulations from the Norwegian authorities are anticipated to have a limited impact on the bank’s total development in the future

* Says bank has a common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.6% that exceeds the minimum requirement of 15.3% by a wide margin

* The bank’s framework for IFRS 9 is under implementation. The accounting standard is generally expected to lead to increased write-downs on loans, as under IFRS 9, an impairment allowance must be made for expected credit losses at the reporting date

* Preliminary calculations indicate a moderate change in impairment losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdynia Newsroom and Oslo Newsroom)

