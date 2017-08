Aug 10 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said on Thursday it had appointed Adam Cragg as its chief operating officer.

Cragg, who has 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, was most recently Beazley Plc's head of operations for UK and Rest of the World.

Cragg will report to Chief Executive Matthew Fosh, Novae said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)