FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Healthcare
February 13, 2018 / 6:56 AM / 2 days ago

Novartis gets U.S. approval for bigger dose Glatopa MS treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Novartis’s Sandoz division said on Tuesday it has won approval in the United States for a larger dosage of its Glatopa treatment for multiple sclerosis patients.

The Food and Drugs Administration has approved the use of 40 milligrams per milliliter injection, taken three times per week, as a fully suitable generic version of the standard Copaxone treatment, the company said.

Sandoz had already offered the 20 mg/ml dosage to U.S. patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis since 2015.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.