FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis boosts Q3 profit, pushes Alcon decision to 2019
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 24, 2017 / 5:29 AM / a day ago

Novartis boosts Q3 profit, pushes Alcon decision to 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Novartis’s third-quarter core net income rose 4 percent at constant currencies, beating analyst expectations, as the Swiss drugmaker said it made “significant progress” in preparing its Alcon eyecare unit for a possible spinoff by the first half of 2019.

Core net income was $3.02 billion, compared to the average analyst estimate of $2.93 billion in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 2 percent to $12.4 billion, compared to the $12.2 billion Reuters poll average.

On Alcon, Novartis said a final decision on the unit’s future will hinge on continued sales growth and margin improvement over multiple quarters, making potential action “not likely before the first half of 2019”.

$1 = $1.0000 Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.