Novartis predicts 2020 growth as Cosentyx, Zolgensma add to sales

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis’s (NOVN.S) fourth-quarter core net income rose 13% in constant currencies, helped as its new Zolgensma gene therapy gained traction and five-year-old drugs Cosentyx and Entresto added to their blockbuster status.

Core net income rose to $2.99 billion while sales rose 9% to $12.4 billion. For 2020, the Swiss drugmaker expects net sales to grow in the mid-to high-single-digit percentage range, with core operating income expected to grow in the high-single to low-double-digit percentages.

Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan got help from new therapies like Zolgensma, launched in May at a $2.1 million-per-patient list price, as well as Cosentyx, his psoriasis and arthritis drug which has replaced decade-old Gilenya as Novartis’s top-selling medicine. For the company’s main drugs business, the core margin improved to 33.5% of sales, Novartis said.

“Looking ahead, we expect to sustain our long-term growth and margin expansion driven by our in-market growth drivers and the 15 ongoing or upcoming major launches, while advancing our rich pipeline,” Narasimhan said in a statement. “Significant margin expansion puts us on track to reach mid-to-high 30s core margin for Innovative Medicines in the mid-term.”

Novartis hit its full-year 2019 target of high single-digit sales growth and rising profits.

Cosentyx’s sales for the 12-month period rose 28% to $3.6 billion, heart drug Entresto was up 71% to $1.7 billion and Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy hit $361 million.