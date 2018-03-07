FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

Novartis, U.S. partner plan remote trials to boost participation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Wednesday it plans up to 10 clinical trials over three years using a U.S. partner’s mobile technology to help free patients from burdensome hospital trips as the Swiss drugmaker aims to boost study participation and cut costs.

Novartis will work with Science 37, a Playa Vista, California-based startup that provides technology including smart phone apps to patients, allowing video-based telemedicine visits rather than always requiring physical travel to clinics. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

