Cholesterol drug maker pays $4.1 mln to settle fraud charges-SEC
September 22, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 25 days ago

Cholesterol drug maker pays $4.1 mln to settle fraud charges-SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics, will pay $4.1 million to settle charges it misled investors about how many patients purchased Juxtapid, a drug used to treat a genetic condition that leads to high cholesterol, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Friday.

Aegerion allegedly said that a vast number of people who received prescriptions for the drug purchased it, when only about half filled the prescriptions, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Aegieron agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying the allegations. A federal court in Boston must now approve the settlement, the SEC said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

