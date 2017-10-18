FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. judge says he may reject plea deal with Novelion's Aegerion
October 18, 2017 / 7:45 PM / in 3 days

RPT-U.S. judge says he may reject plea deal with Novelion's Aegerion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

BOSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he may reject a plea agreement that was part of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s $35 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve claims related to its marketing of an expensive cholesterol drug.

U.S. District Judge William Young at a court hearing in Boston held off on definitively not accepting the deal, in which the Novelion Therapeutics Inc unit would plead guilty to two misdemeanors. But he said his “instinct is to reject it.” (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

