a month ago
Novo Nordisk warns of faulty insulin pens in Canada
July 5, 2017 / 2:21 PM / a month ago

Novo Nordisk warns of faulty insulin pens in Canada

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk warned on Wednesday that the insulin cartridge holder in some of its insulin pen devices might crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, including some cleaning agents.

The problem affects lots of NovoPen Echo and NovoPen 5 that were distributed in Canada. Using a device with a cracked or broken cartridge holder could result in delivery of a smaller dose of insulin than expected, the company said.

Novo Nordisk said people with diabetes using a pen from one of the affected lots should replace the cartridge holder. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)

