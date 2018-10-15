Novo Nordisk could close biopharma acquisition this year - CEO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk might be able to complete an acquisition within its struggling biopharma business this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen speaks during at the company's headquarters in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen, Denmark February 2, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe/via REUTERS/File Photo

“It is not always easy to predict when a transaction goes through, but we are in enough ongoing discussions that it might be possible this year if all goes well,” CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said, declining to provide more detail on the potential deal.

Novo announced on Monday it had hired an AstraZeneca executive to head its biopharma business.