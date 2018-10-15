FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 15, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Novo Nordisk could close biopharma acquisition this year - CEO

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk might be able to complete an acquisition within its struggling biopharma business this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen speaks during at the company's headquarters in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen, Denmark February 2, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe/via REUTERS/File Photo

“It is not always easy to predict when a transaction goes through, but we are in enough ongoing discussions that it might be possible this year if all goes well,” CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said, declining to provide more detail on the potential deal.

Novo announced on Monday it had hired an AstraZeneca executive to head its biopharma business.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.