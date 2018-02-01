FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 1, 2018 / 11:24 AM / a day ago

Novo Nordisk CEO welcomes Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan pharma company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk’s chief executive welcomes that Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, has established a new company to cut health costs for their employees.

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said on Thursday that the three companies, which presented the new company on Wednesday, and Novo Nordisk would have “well-aligned objectives”.

“This creates an opportunity for us to better position our products in the United States,” he told investors after the company’s full-year report.

Price pressure on Novo Nordisk in the United States is in part due to consolidation among so-called Pharmacy Benefit Managers who administer drug benefits for employers and health plans. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.