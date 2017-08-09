Novo Nordisk Q2 beats forecast; lifts outlook but sees lower U.S. prices in 2018

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, posted second-quarter operating profit above forecasts, but said prices in its key U.S. market after rebates would be lower next year.

"Although the formulary negotiations in the USA reflect the tough competitive environment, we remain confident that our long-term financial growth targets are achievable," said chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen in a statement.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 13.39 billion Danish crowns ($2.11 billion), above an average 12.67 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

The firm raised its 2017 sales forecast in local currencies to 1 to 3 percent growth from previously expected zero to 3 percent. Operating profit in local currencies are now seen at 1 to 5 percent compared to its previous guidance of minus 1 to 3 percent growth.

However, sales and operating profit in Danish crowns are now seen 3 and 4 percentage points lower than the local currency level, respectively, compared to a previous guidance of 1 percentage higher. ($1 = 6.3354 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)