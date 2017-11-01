FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk expects low to mid single-digit growth in 2018​
November 1, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk expects low to mid single-digit growth in 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, posted third-quarter operating profit slightly above forecasts on Wednesday, and said it expected low to mid single-digit sales and operating profit growth next year.

Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.04 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) compared to an average 11.95 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm narrowed its 2017 sales growth forecast to 2-3 percent from 1-3 percent and lifted the higher range of its operating profit growth outlook to 3-6 percent from 1-5 percent, all measured in local currencies.

($1 = 6.3904 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen

