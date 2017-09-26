Novomatic yet to decide whether to IPO or pursue other financing -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Austrian gambling group Novomatic has yet to decide whether to pursue an initial public offering or rather alternative sources of financing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Novomatic had been expected to publish its intention to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange this week.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Novomatic hired banks to evaluate financing options, although it is fully financed for 2017.