FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
July 30, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Four million people excluded from draft citizens list in Assam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s registrar general said on Monday that 4,007,707 people had been excluded from a draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, in a move that has raised fears for the future of people in the region.

Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre to get their documents verified by government officials, at Mayong Village in Morigaon district, in Assam, July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Sailesh, the registrar general and census commissioner of India, said those excluded from the list would not be deported from the country and would have a chance to file an appeal.

More than 30 million had provided documents to prove their citizenship.

Writing by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.