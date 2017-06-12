FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jun 12
#Company News
June 12, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 2 months ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jun 12

7 Min Read

   Jun 12 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Monday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       23,098.6           23,098.6
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             48              48

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Monday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       14,523.6           14,523.6
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             27              27

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Monday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        8,575.0            8,575.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             21              21

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
6.79%, 2029                        3,000.00                  6.69
9.15%, 2024                        2,500.00                  6.94
8.15%, 2022A                       2,100.00                  6.69

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
0.00%, HDFC 2018                   2,000.00                  7.25

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.50%, HDFC 2018                   1,500.00                  7.25

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.25%, HDFC 2018                     750.00                  7.27

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Banks Bond
----------
7.60%, ICIC 2023*    1    250.00   100.4860   100.4860   100.4860   100.4860   7.4850
Total                1    250.00

Banks Perpetual Bond
--------------------
9.14%, BOB*          3    400.00   101.1930   101.1930   101.1930   101.1930   8.8000
9.95%, BOI*          1    500.00   100.0100   100.0100   100.0100   100.0100   9.9248
Total                4    900.00

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.05%, DHFL 2023*    1    250.00    99.6317    99.6317    99.6317    99.6317   9.1100
9.25%, DHFL 2023*    1    500.00   100.5507   100.5507   100.5507   100.5507   9.1100
7.50%, HDFC 2018*    1   1500.00   100.2492   100.2492   100.2492   100.2492   7.2501
8.25%, HDFC 2018*    1    750.00   101.1620   101.1620   101.1620   101.1620   7.2700
9.65%, HDFC 2019*    1    250.00   103.2873   103.2873   103.2873   103.2873   7.3500
Total                5   3250.00

Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
0.00%, HDFC 2018*    1   2000.00   143.6115   143.6115   143.6115   143.6115   7.2500
Total                1   2000.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.99%, 2017          1   1430.00   100.1205   100.1205   100.1205   100.1205   6.1858
7.94%, 2021          2   1500.00   104.3295   104.3131   104.3131   104.3186   6.6756
8.15%, 2022A         2   2100.00   106.1000   106.0700   106.1000   106.0929   6.6945
9.15%, 2024          3   2500.00   112.7000   112.5000   112.7000   112.6600   6.9365
7.72%, 2025          1    250.00   105.2900   105.2900   105.2900   105.2900   6.8452
6.79%, 2027          2   1000.00   102.0400   101.9600   102.0400   102.0000   6.5122
8.28%, 2027          1    250.00   109.4100   109.4100   109.4100   109.4100   6.9790
6.79%, 2029          6   3000.00   100.9350   100.8000   100.9025   100.8725   6.6857
6.57%, 2033          4   1250.00    97.3400    97.2600    97.3400    97.2980   6.8458
8.30%, 2042          1     50.00   112.6365   112.6365   112.6365   112.6365   7.2100
8.17%, 2044          1    250.00   111.9000   111.9000   111.9000   111.9000   7.1721
Total               24  13580.00

Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.27%, EXIM 2018*    1    125.00   101.2014   101.2014   101.2014   101.2014   6.8000
7.25%, SIDB 2020*    2    300.00   100.4643   100.4643   100.4643   100.4643   7.0500
Total                3    425.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.15%, IRFC 2018A*   1    250.00   100.3807   100.3807   100.3807   100.3807   6.8502
9.17%, NTPC 2024A*   3    500.00   109.7703   109.7678   109.7678   109.7683   7.3703
7.30%, PFC 2020*     2    500.00   100.3334   100.3334   100.3334   100.3334   7.1700
8.53%, PFC 2020*     1    500.00   103.4093   103.4093   103.4093   103.4093   7.2500
Total                7   1750.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
7.75%, RAJ 2018*     1    393.55   100.8753   100.8753   100.8753   100.8753   6.8500
7.61%, TN 2027*      1    300.00   101.9698   101.9698   101.9698   101.9698   7.3200
7.62%, TN 2027*      1    250.00   102.0550   102.0550   102.0550   102.0550   7.3200
Total                3    943.55

 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.

Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

