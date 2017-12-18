NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,288.0 14,288.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,738.0 13,738.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 15 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 550.0 550.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 6 6 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2027 2,500.00 7.17 8.15%, 2022A 2,200.00 7.02 Treasury Bill ------------- 317-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2018 2,500.00 6.16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.27%, IRFC 2027 150.00 7.78 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.60%, HDFC 2020 150.00 7.75 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, HDFC 2018 100.00 7.56 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.2833 100.2833 100.2833 100.2833 7.5642 7.60%, HDFC 2020* 1 150.00 99.5794 99.5794 99.5794 99.5794 7.7500 8.95%, HDFC 2020* 1 50.00 102.7110 102.7110 102.7110 102.7110 7.8200 Total 3 300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.08%, 2022* 1 2200.00 104.0287 104.0287 104.0287 104.0287 7.0400 8.15%, 2022A* 1 2200.00 104.2559 104.2559 104.2559 104.2559 7.0250 6.79%, 2027* 3 2500.00 97.4900 97.3500 97.3500 97.4320 7.1687 6.68%, 2031* 1 50.00 95.1300 95.1300 95.1300 95.1300 7.2437 7.73%, 2034* 2 588.00 101.9700 101.8500 101.8500 101.8680 7.5333 7.40%, 2035* 1 350.00 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 7.5012 Total 9 7888.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.27%, IRFC 2027* 1 150.00 96.6211 96.6211 96.6211 96.6211 7.7800 8.13%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 101.8664 101.8664 101.8664 101.8664 7.4506 7.55%, PGC 2031* 1 50.00 98.0065 98.0065 98.0065 98.0065 7.7800 Total 3 250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.39%, RAJ 2021* 1 300.00 103.1914 103.1914 103.1914 103.1914 7.2600 9.20%, TN 2018* 1 1000.00 101.8012 101.8012 101.8012 101.8012 6.8400 8.43%, UP 2021* 1 300.00 103.3406 103.3406 103.3406 103.3406 7.2600 Total 3 1600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 317-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2018* 1 2500.00 98.5694 98.5694 98.5694 98.5694 6.1600 Total 1 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 12, 2018* 1 250.00 98.1003 98.1003 98.1003 98.1003 6.2000 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 08, 2018* 1 1500.00 98.6843 98.6843 98.6843 98.6843 6.1600 Total 1 1500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com