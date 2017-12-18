FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 18
#Company News
December 18, 2017 / 1:06 PM / a day ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Monday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       14,288.0           14,288.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             21              21

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Monday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       13,738.0           13,738.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             15              15

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Monday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :          550.0             550.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :              6               6

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
6.79%, 2027                        2,500.00                  7.17
8.15%, 2022A                       2,200.00                  7.02

Treasury Bill 
------------- 
317-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 15, 2018                       2,500.00                  6.16

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.27%, IRFC 2027                     150.00                  7.78

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.60%, HDFC 2020                     150.00                  7.75

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.50%, HDFC 2018                     100.00                  7.56

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.50%, HDFC 2018*    1    100.00   100.2833   100.2833   100.2833   100.2833   7.5642
7.60%, HDFC 2020*    1    150.00    99.5794    99.5794    99.5794    99.5794   7.7500
8.95%, HDFC 2020*    1     50.00   102.7110   102.7110   102.7110   102.7110   7.8200
Total                3    300.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
8.08%, 2022*         1   2200.00   104.0287   104.0287   104.0287   104.0287   7.0400
8.15%, 2022A*        1   2200.00   104.2559   104.2559   104.2559   104.2559   7.0250
6.79%, 2027*         3   2500.00    97.4900    97.3500    97.3500    97.4320   7.1687
6.68%, 2031*         1     50.00    95.1300    95.1300    95.1300    95.1300   7.2437
7.73%, 2034*         2    588.00   101.9700   101.8500   101.8500   101.8680   7.5333
7.40%, 2035*         1    350.00    99.0000    99.0000    99.0000    99.0000   7.5012
Total                9   7888.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.27%, IRFC 2027*    1    150.00    96.6211    96.6211    96.6211    96.6211   7.7800
8.13%, PGC 2021*     1     50.00   101.8664   101.8664   101.8664   101.8664   7.4506
7.55%, PGC 2031*     1     50.00    98.0065    98.0065    98.0065    98.0065   7.7800
Total                3    250.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.39%, RAJ 2021*     1    300.00   103.1914   103.1914   103.1914   103.1914   7.2600
9.20%, TN 2018*      1   1000.00   101.8012   101.8012   101.8012   101.8012   6.8400
8.43%, UP 2021*      1    300.00   103.3406   103.3406   103.3406   103.3406   7.2600
Total                3   1600.00

Treasury Bill 
------------- 
317-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 15, 2018*        1   2500.00    98.5694    98.5694    98.5694    98.5694   6.1600
Total                1   2500.00

Treasury Bill 
-------------
364-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Apr 12, 2018*        1    250.00    98.1003    98.1003    98.1003    98.1003   6.2000
Total                1    250.00

Treasury Bill 
------------- 
91-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 08, 2018*        1   1500.00    98.6843    98.6843    98.6843    98.6843   6.1600
Total                1   1500.00

 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.

Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
