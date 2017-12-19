NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,102.5 35,390.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 84 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,292.5 30,030.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 53 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,810.0 5,360.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 31 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.68%, 2031 4,150.00 7.24 9.23%, 2043 2,000.00 7.66 7.50%, 2034 1,500.00 7.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.07%, RIL 2020 2,000.00 7.43 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.00%, RIL 2022 400.00 7.60 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.60%, LICH 2021 300.00 7.78 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.15%, ALBK* 1 110.00 103.7007 103.7007 103.7007 103.7007 10.0000 Total 1 110.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.05%, DHFL 2019* 1 50.00 101.2536 101.2536 101.2536 101.2536 8.1950 6.92%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 99.5090 99.5090 99.5090 99.5090 7.4500 7.09%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 99.3575 99.3575 99.3575 99.3575 7.6100 7.20%, LICH 2020* 1 250.00 98.8118 98.8118 98.8118 98.8118 7.7900 8.60%, LICH 2021* 3 300.00 102.1764 102.1764 102.1764 102.1764 7.7800 8.45%, LICH 2026* 3 250.00 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 7.9000 7.07%, RIL 2020* 5 2000.00 99.0021 99.0019 99.0021 99.0020 7.4300 7.00%, RIL 2022* 1 400.00 97.6308 97.6308 97.6308 97.6308 7.6000 Total 16 3750.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2019I (RESET) 1 300.00 115.5399 115.5399 115.5399 115.5399 7.9000 Total 1 300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020* 1 500.00 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 6.7068 6.84%, 2022* 1 250.00 99.3028 99.3028 99.3028 99.3028 7.0077 7.16%, 2023* 1 500.00 100.3650 100.3650 100.3650 100.3650 7.0758 6.97%, 2026* 2 500.00 98.7200 98.7200 98.7200 98.7200 7.1677 6.79%, 2027* 1 1000.00 97.4600 97.4600 97.4600 97.4600 7.1645 6.68%, 2031* 9 4150.00 95.1450 95.0600 95.1325 95.1204 7.2448 8.24%, 2033* 1 750.00 106.4065 106.4065 106.4065 106.4065 7.5400 7.50%, 2034* 3 1500.00 99.4900 99.4900 99.4900 99.4900 7.5529 8.30%, 2042* 1 350.00 107.2825 107.2825 107.2825 107.2825 7.6425 9.23%, 2043* 2 2000.00 117.5932 117.5932 117.5932 117.5932 7.6600 8.17%, 2044* 2 800.00 106.1293 106.1102 106.1293 106.1174 7.6310 8.13%, 2045* 2 800.00 105.8772 105.8365 105.8365 105.8619 7.6179 Total 26 13100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.18%, EXIM 2025* 1 250.00 102.2683 102.2683 102.2683 102.2683 7.7800 8.25%, EXIM 2025* 1 100.00 102.6381 102.6381 102.6381 102.6381 7.7701 7.25%, SIDB 2020* 1 50.00 99.9058 99.9058 99.9058 99.9058 7.2700 Total 3 400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 102.1351 102.1351 102.1351 102.1351 7.4200 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 102.6916 102.6916 102.6916 102.6916 7.3700 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 100.00 104.8646 104.8646 104.8646 104.8646 7.6500 Total 4 250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.76%, KRN 2019A* 1 1200.00 101.1276 101.1276 101.1276 101.1276 7.0000 8.46%, MAH 2019* 1 242.50 101.7772 101.7772 101.7772 101.7772 6.9100 7.20%, MAH 2027* 2 350.00 96.9200 96.8900 96.9200 96.8986 7.6590 8.59%, UP 2025* 1 50.00 104.6721 104.6721 104.6721 104.6721 7.7300 8.14%, UP 2026* 1 100.00 102.4717 102.4717 102.4717 102.4717 7.7350 8.38%, UP 2027* 1 100.00 104.2612 104.2612 104.2612 104.2612 7.7350 8.49%, UP 2028* 1 100.00 105.3373 105.3373 105.3373 105.3373 7.7350 8.35%, UP 2029* 1 100.00 104.5513 104.5513 104.5513 104.5513 7.7425 8.49%, UP 2030* 1 100.00 105.8976 105.8976 105.8976 105.8976 7.7425 8.58%, UP 2031* 1 100.00 106.9158 106.9158 106.9158 106.9158 7.7425 Total 11 2442.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018* 1 750.00 98.5625 98.5625 98.5625 98.5625 6.1900 Total 1 750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 