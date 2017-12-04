NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,186.5 19,186.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,001.0 17,001.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,185.5 2,185.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 14 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 10,000.00 6.60 7.80%, 2020 1,250.00 6.68 8.27%, 2020 1,000.00 6.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.51%, LICH 2018 500.00 7.28 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.85%, IBHF 2026 300.00 8.24 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2019 250.00 7.53 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.45%, HDFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.0180 100.0180 100.0180 100.0180 7.1600 7.95%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.6443 100.6443 100.6443 100.6443 7.5300 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 1 100.00 103.1791 103.1791 103.1791 103.1791 7.5800 8.85%, IBHF 2026* 1 300.00 103.5997 103.5997 103.5997 103.5997 8.2450 7.51%, LICH 2018* 2 500.00 100.0938 100.0938 100.0938 100.0938 7.2795 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 150.00 139.2138 139.2138 139.2138 139.2138 7.9900 6.99%, ULCE 2021* 1 250.00 98.6086 98.6086 98.6086 98.6086 7.4000 Total 8 1700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2018A (RESET) 1 5.50 123.1300 123.1300 123.1300 123.1300 0.0000 Total 1 5.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020* 4 10000.00 99.5250 99.5064 99.5064 99.5083 6.6040 7.80%, 2020* 4 1250.00 102.4400 102.4400 102.4400 102.4400 6.6833 8.12%, 2020* 2 1000.00 103.7800 103.7800 103.7800 103.7800 6.7131 8.27%, 2020* 2 1000.00 103.6300 103.6000 103.6300 103.6150 6.6818 7.35%, 2024* 2 500.00 101.3900 101.3750 101.3750 101.3825 7.0814 6.97%, 2026* 1 250.00 98.5600 98.5600 98.5600 98.5600 7.1921 6.79%, 2027* 1 1000.00 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 7.0981 8.83%, 2041* 1 251.00 113.0004 113.0004 113.0004 113.0004 7.6400 8.17%, 2044* 1 1000.00 106.4200 106.4200 106.4200 106.4200 7.6064 Total 18 16251.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.15%, EXIM 2021* 1 50.00 105.4440 105.4440 105.4440 105.4440 7.2000 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.78%, NHPC 2021* 1 80.00 104.2971 104.2971 104.2971 104.2971 7.2000 8.33%, NTPC 2021* 1 150.00 103.2245 103.2245 103.2245 103.2245 7.1500 9.70%, PFC 2021A* 1 100.00 106.4171 106.4171 106.4171 106.4171 7.3250 8.32%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 102.8885 102.8885 102.8885 102.8885 7.2200 Total 4 430.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.68%, CHTIS 2027* 1 500.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 7.6651 7.65%, KRN 2027* 1 250.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 7.6468 Total 2 750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com