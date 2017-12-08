FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 8
#Company News
December 8, 2017

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 8

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Friday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        8,728.0           93,611.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---              ---
--Total number of trades                         :             21              232

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Friday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        6,928.0           58,762.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---              ---
--Total number of trades                         :             13              121

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Friday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        1,800.0           34,849.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---              ---
--Total number of trades                         :              8              111

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
6.79%, 2027                        2,450.00                  7.08

Treasury Bill
------------- 
91-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 08, 2018                       1,000.00                  6.11

Treasury Bill
------------- 
323-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 13, 2018                       1,300.00                  6.13


TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.33%, IRFC27                        500.00                  7.69

Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
7.81%, EXIM 2018                     500.00                  6.88

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.47%, SUNF 2020                     250.00                  7.70

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.70%, HDFC 2020*    1    250.00   102.2730   102.2730   102.2730   102.2730   7.6000
7.47%, SUNF 2020*    1    250.00    99.3806    99.3806    99.3806    99.3806   7.7000
Total                2    500.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
6.79%, 2027*         6   2450.00    98.0475    98.0200    98.0350    98.0337   7.0783
6.68%, 2031*         1    500.00    95.9200    95.9200    95.9200    95.9200   7.1489
9.23%, 2043*         1    178.00   117.8508   117.8508   117.8508   117.8508   7.6400
Total                8   3128.00

Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
7.81%, EXIM 2018*    3    500.00   100.7456   100.7456   100.7456   100.7456   6.8800
Total                3    500.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.33%, IRFC 2027*    1    500.00    97.6045    97.6045    97.6045    97.6045   7.6899
7.37%, NTPC 2031*    1    250.00    97.1952    97.1952    97.1952    97.1952   7.7000
8.13%, PGC 2021*     1     50.00   102.3752   102.3752   102.3752   102.3752   7.2800
Total                3    800.00


Treasury Bill 
------------- 
182-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 08, 2018*        1    750.00    98.5657    98.5657    98.5657    98.5657   6.1000
Total                1    750.00

Treasury Bill
------------- 
323-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 13, 2018*        2   1300.00    98.4784    98.4784    98.4784    98.4784   6.1300
Total                2   1300.00

Treasury Bill 
------------- 
91-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 01, 2018*        1    750.00    98.6801    98.6801    98.6801    98.6801   6.1000
Mar 08, 2018*        1   1000.00    98.5645    98.5645    98.5645    98.5645   6.1100
Total                2   1750.00

(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
