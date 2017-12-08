NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,728.0 93,611.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 232 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,928.0 58,762.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 121 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,800.0 34,849.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 8 111 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2027 2,450.00 7.08 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 08, 2018 1,000.00 6.11 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018 1,300.00 6.13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.33%, IRFC27 500.00 7.69 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018 500.00 6.88 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.47%, SUNF 2020 250.00 7.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 250.00 102.2730 102.2730 102.2730 102.2730 7.6000 7.47%, SUNF 2020* 1 250.00 99.3806 99.3806 99.3806 99.3806 7.7000 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.79%, 2027* 6 2450.00 98.0475 98.0200 98.0350 98.0337 7.0783 6.68%, 2031* 1 500.00 95.9200 95.9200 95.9200 95.9200 7.1489 9.23%, 2043* 1 178.00 117.8508 117.8508 117.8508 117.8508 7.6400 Total 8 3128.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018* 3 500.00 100.7456 100.7456 100.7456 100.7456 6.8800 Total 3 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.33%, IRFC 2027* 1 500.00 97.6045 97.6045 97.6045 97.6045 7.6899 7.37%, NTPC 2031* 1 250.00 97.1952 97.1952 97.1952 97.1952 7.7000 8.13%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 102.3752 102.3752 102.3752 102.3752 7.2800 Total 3 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 08, 2018* 1 750.00 98.5657 98.5657 98.5657 98.5657 6.1000 Total 1 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018* 2 1300.00 98.4784 98.4784 98.4784 98.4784 6.1300 Total 2 1300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2018* 1 750.00 98.6801 98.6801 98.6801 98.6801 6.1000 Mar 08, 2018* 1 1000.00 98.5645 98.5645 98.5645 98.5645 6.1100 Total 2 1750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com