NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,100.0 11,100.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 27 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,700.0 9,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,400.0 1,400.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 7 7 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 2,400.00 7.80 6.30%, 2023 1,400.00 7.48 7.80%, 2020 1,000.00 6.90 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.20%, LICH 2019 500.00 7.98 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.00%, NHB 2018 300.00 7.25 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2020 250.00 8.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 250.00 101.0988 101.0988 101.0988 101.0988 8.1050 7.20%, LICH 2019* 2 500.00 99.2784 99.2784 99.2784 99.2784 7.9800 Total 3 750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020* 1 500.00 99.1411 99.1411 99.1411 99.1411 6.8383 7.80%, 2020* 2 1000.00 101.8000 101.8000 101.8000 101.8000 6.9033 8.27%, 2020* 1 500.00 102.8782 102.8782 102.8782 102.8782 6.8983 8.35%, 2022* 1 450.00 103.4469 103.4469 103.4469 103.4469 7.3850 8.15%, 2022A* 1 450.00 102.7720 102.7720 102.7720 102.7720 7.3850 6.30%, 2023* 1 1400.00 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 7.4844 8.33%, 2026* 3 2400.00 103.2337 103.0000 103.0000 103.1948 7.8025 6.79%, 2027* 2 1000.00 94.5200 94.5100 94.5200 94.5150 7.6247 7.17%, 2028* 2 750.00 98.0100 97.6350 97.6350 97.8850 7.4747 6.68%, 2031* 1 50.00 91.2200 91.2200 91.2200 91.2200 7.7341 8.13%, 2045* 2 500.00 103.0595 103.0595 103.0595 103.0595 7.8550 Total 17 9000.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.00%, NHB 2018* 1 300.00 100.0402 100.0402 100.0402 100.0402 7.2500 Total 1 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.49%, IRFC 2027* 1 50.00 96.3231 96.3231 96.3231 96.3231 8.0600 8.65%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 101.4940 101.4940 101.4940 101.4940 7.6900 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 50.00 102.3945 102.3945 102.3945 102.3945 7.5500 Total 3 350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.33%, GUJ 2020* 1 250.00 101.6916 101.6916 101.6916 101.6916 7.3500 7.20%, MAH 2027* 1 300.00 94.4019 94.4019 94.4019 94.4019 8.0550 7.65%, TN 2027* 1 150.00 97.2712 97.2712 97.2712 97.2712 8.0550 Total 3 700.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com