February 12, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Feb 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Monday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       11,100.0           11,100.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             27              27

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Monday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        9,700.0            9,700.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             20              20

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Monday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        1,400.0            1,400.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :              7               7

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.33%, 2026                        2,400.00                  7.80
6.30%, 2023                        1,400.00                  7.48
7.80%, 2020                        1,000.00                  6.90

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.20%, LICH 2019                     500.00                  7.98

Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.00%, NHB 2018                      300.00                  7.25

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.70%, HDFC 2020                     250.00                  8.10

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.70%, HDFC 2020*    1    250.00   101.0988   101.0988   101.0988   101.0988   8.1050
7.20%, LICH 2019*    2    500.00    99.2784    99.2784    99.2784    99.2784   7.9800
Total                3    750.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
6.35%, 2020*         1    500.00    99.1411    99.1411    99.1411    99.1411   6.8383
7.80%, 2020*         2   1000.00   101.8000   101.8000   101.8000   101.8000   6.9033
8.27%, 2020*         1    500.00   102.8782   102.8782   102.8782   102.8782   6.8983
8.35%, 2022*         1    450.00   103.4469   103.4469   103.4469   103.4469   7.3850
8.15%, 2022A*        1    450.00   102.7720   102.7720   102.7720   102.7720   7.3850
6.30%, 2023*         1   1400.00    95.0000    95.0000    95.0000    95.0000   7.4844
8.33%, 2026*         3   2400.00   103.2337   103.0000   103.0000   103.1948   7.8025
6.79%, 2027*         2   1000.00    94.5200    94.5100    94.5200    94.5150   7.6247
7.17%, 2028*         2    750.00    98.0100    97.6350    97.6350    97.8850   7.4747
6.68%, 2031*         1     50.00    91.2200    91.2200    91.2200    91.2200   7.7341
8.13%, 2045*         2    500.00   103.0595   103.0595   103.0595   103.0595   7.8550
Total               17   9000.00

Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.00%, NHB 2018*     1    300.00   100.0402   100.0402   100.0402   100.0402   7.2500
Total                1    300.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.49%, IRFC 2027*    1     50.00    96.3231    96.3231    96.3231    96.3231   8.0600
8.65%, PFC 2019*     1    250.00   101.4940   101.4940   101.4940   101.4940   7.6900
9.30%, PGC 2019B*    1     50.00   102.3945   102.3945   102.3945   102.3945   7.5500
Total                3    350.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.33%, GUJ 2020*     1    250.00   101.6916   101.6916   101.6916   101.6916   7.3500
7.20%, MAH 2027*     1    300.00    94.4019    94.4019    94.4019    94.4019   8.0550
7.65%, TN 2027*      1    150.00    97.2712    97.2712    97.2712    97.2712   8.0550
Total                3    700.00

(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
