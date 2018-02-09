NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,240.0 69,955.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 164 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,690.0 34,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 78 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,550.0 35,755.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 8 86 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.4%, 2024 3,100.00 7.67 8.83%, 2023 3,100.00 7.58 8.21%, RAJ19A 550.00 7.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.1%, RJIC 2019 1,500.00 7.75 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.51%, LICH 2018 500.00 7.75 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.87%, TCFSL 2020 250.00 8.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.49%, HDFC 2020* 1 50.00 100.6867 100.6867 100.6867 100.6867 8.1000 7.51%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 99.7441 99.7441 99.7441 99.7441 7.7500 8.10%, RJIC 2019* 3 1500.00 100.3402 100.3401 100.3401 100.3401 7.7500 7.87%, TCFSL 2020* 2 250.00 98.8338 98.8338 98.8338 98.8338 8.4000 Total 7 2300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.94%, 2021* 1 500.00 102.3000 102.3000 102.3000 102.3000 7.1359 8.83%, 2023* 7 3100.00 105.7604 105.7604 105.7604 105.7604 7.5775 8.40%, 2024* 7 3100.00 103.6596 103.6596 103.6596 103.6596 7.6700 9.20%, 2030* 1 100.00 110.2550 110.2550 110.2550 110.2550 7.9000 Total 16 6800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.49%, IRFC 2027* 1 250.00 96.3231 96.3231 96.3231 96.3231 8.0600 Total 1 250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.58%, GUJ 2023* 1 250.00 103.1437 103.1437 103.1437 103.1437 7.8000 7.20%, MAH 2027* 1 50.00 94.2800 94.2800 94.2800 94.2800 8.0741 8.21%, RAJ 2019A* 1 550.00 101.0124 101.0124 101.0124 101.0124 7.2500 7.65%, TN 2027 1 40.00 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 8.0733 Total 4 890.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com