February 9, 2018 / 1:13 PM / a day ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Feb 9

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Friday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       10,240.0           69,955.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---              ---
--Total number of trades                         :             28              164

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Friday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        7,690.0           34,200.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             20              78

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Friday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        2,550.0           35,755.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :              8              86

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.4%, 2024                         3,100.00                  7.67
8.83%, 2023                        3,100.00                  7.58
8.21%, RAJ19A                        550.00                  7.25

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.1%, RJIC 2019                    1,500.00                  7.75

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.51%, LICH 2018                     500.00                  7.75

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.87%, TCFSL 2020                    250.00                  8.40

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.49%, HDFC 2020*    1     50.00   100.6867   100.6867   100.6867   100.6867   8.1000
7.51%, LICH 2018*    1    500.00    99.7441    99.7441    99.7441    99.7441   7.7500
8.10%, RJIC 2019*    3   1500.00   100.3402   100.3401   100.3401   100.3401   7.7500
7.87%, TCFSL 2020*   2    250.00    98.8338    98.8338    98.8338    98.8338   8.4000
Total                7   2300.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.94%, 2021*         1    500.00   102.3000   102.3000   102.3000   102.3000   7.1359
8.83%, 2023*         7   3100.00   105.7604   105.7604   105.7604   105.7604   7.5775
8.40%, 2024*         7   3100.00   103.6596   103.6596   103.6596   103.6596   7.6700
9.20%, 2030*         1    100.00   110.2550   110.2550   110.2550   110.2550   7.9000
Total               16   6800.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.49%, IRFC 2027*    1    250.00    96.3231    96.3231    96.3231    96.3231   8.0600
Total                1    250.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.58%, GUJ 2023*     1    250.00   103.1437   103.1437   103.1437   103.1437   7.8000
7.20%, MAH 2027*     1     50.00    94.2800    94.2800    94.2800    94.2800   8.0741
8.21%, RAJ 2019A*    1    550.00   101.0124   101.0124   101.0124   101.0124   7.2500
7.65%, TN 2027       1     40.00    97.1500    97.1500    97.1500    97.1500   8.0733
Total                4    890.00

(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
