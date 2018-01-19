FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jan 19

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

   Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Friday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       11,100.0           76,464.7
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---              ---
--Total number of trades                         :             31              159

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Friday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        4,100.0           56,465.7
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             16              98

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Friday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        7,000.0           19,999.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             15              61

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.13%, 2045                          850.00                  7.76
6.68%, 2031                          800.00                  7.56
7.73%, 2034                          750.00                  7.74

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.20%, LICH 2019                   2,500.00                  7.92

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.00%, IRFC 2018                   2,500.00                  7.50

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.33%, HDFC 2018                     500.00                  7.90

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.33%, HDFC 2018*    1    500.00    99.4728    99.4728    99.4728    99.4728   7.9000
7.5072%, LICH 2018*  1    250.00    99.6552    99.6552    99.6552    99.6552   7.8500
8.38%, LICH 2018*    1    500.00   100.1808   100.1808   100.1808   100.1808   7.9200
7.20%, LICH 2019*    6   2500.00    99.3031    99.2990    99.3031    99.3011   7.9204
7.47%, SUNF 2020*    1    100.00    98.3808    98.3808    98.3808    98.3808   8.1523
Total               10   3850.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
6.79%, 2027*         1    250.00    95.5300    95.5300    95.5300    95.5300   7.4622
7.17%, 2028*         2    500.00    99.4400    99.3400    99.3400    99.3900   7.2565
7.61%, 2030*         1    250.00    99.2000    99.2000    99.2000    99.2000   7.7096
6.68%, 2031*         3    800.00    92.5950    92.4250    92.4250    92.5703   7.5603
7.73%, 2034*         3    750.00    99.9000    99.9000    99.9000    99.9000   7.7395
8.17%, 2044*         1    250.00   104.4678   104.4678   104.4678   104.4678   7.7700
8.13%, 2045*         3    850.00   104.1500   104.1500   104.1500   104.1500   7.7614
Total               14   3650.00

Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
7.04%, NBRD 2020*    1    500.00    99.3854    99.3854    99.3854    99.3854   7.6800
Total                1    500.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.00%, IRFC 2018*    2   2500.00    99.6741    99.6741    99.6741    99.6741   7.4984
7.27%, IRFC 2027*    1    100.00    95.8249    95.8249    95.8249    95.8249   7.9100
7.50%, PFC 2021*     1     50.00    99.0092    99.0092    99.0092    99.0092   7.8000
Total                4   2650.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.00%, KRN 2028*     1    200.00   101.0000   101.0000   101.0000   101.0000   7.8534
Total                1    200.00

Treasury Bill 
------------- 
364-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Jan 17, 2019*        1    250.00    93.9927    93.9927    93.9927    93.9927   6.4800
Total                1    250.00

 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.

Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

