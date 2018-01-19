NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,100.0 76,464.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 159 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,100.0 56,465.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 98 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,000.0 19,999.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.13%, 2045 850.00 7.76 6.68%, 2031 800.00 7.56 7.73%, 2034 750.00 7.74 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.20%, LICH 2019 2,500.00 7.92 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IRFC 2018 2,500.00 7.50 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.33%, HDFC 2018 500.00 7.90 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.33%, HDFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.4728 99.4728 99.4728 99.4728 7.9000 7.5072%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 99.6552 99.6552 99.6552 99.6552 7.8500 8.38%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 100.1808 100.1808 100.1808 100.1808 7.9200 7.20%, LICH 2019* 6 2500.00 99.3031 99.2990 99.3031 99.3011 7.9204 7.47%, SUNF 2020* 1 100.00 98.3808 98.3808 98.3808 98.3808 8.1523 Total 10 3850.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.79%, 2027* 1 250.00 95.5300 95.5300 95.5300 95.5300 7.4622 7.17%, 2028* 2 500.00 99.4400 99.3400 99.3400 99.3900 7.2565 7.61%, 2030* 1 250.00 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 7.7096 6.68%, 2031* 3 800.00 92.5950 92.4250 92.4250 92.5703 7.5603 7.73%, 2034* 3 750.00 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 7.7395 8.17%, 2044* 1 250.00 104.4678 104.4678 104.4678 104.4678 7.7700 8.13%, 2045* 3 850.00 104.1500 104.1500 104.1500 104.1500 7.7614 Total 14 3650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.04%, NBRD 2020* 1 500.00 99.3854 99.3854 99.3854 99.3854 7.6800 Total 1 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IRFC 2018* 2 2500.00 99.6741 99.6741 99.6741 99.6741 7.4984 7.27%, IRFC 2027* 1 100.00 95.8249 95.8249 95.8249 95.8249 7.9100 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 99.0092 99.0092 99.0092 99.0092 7.8000 Total 4 2650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.00%, KRN 2028* 1 200.00 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 7.8534 Total 1 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 17, 2019* 1 250.00 93.9927 93.9927 93.9927 93.9927 6.4800 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com