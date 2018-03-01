FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
March 1, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Mar 1

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Thursday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        8,824.0           43,773.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---              ---
--Total number of trades                         :             28              151

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Thursday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        6,500.0           26,532.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             18              77

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Thursday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        2,324.0           17,241.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             10              74

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
6.68%, 2031                        1,350.00                  7.96
6.05%, 2019A                       1,000.00                  6.71
7.17%, 2028                        1,000.00                  7.74

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
RESET HDFC  20F                    1,000.00                  8.38

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.65%, IRFC 21                       550.00                  7.75

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.4%, PGC 21A                        500.00                  7.90

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.24%, GESC 2026*    1    100.00    97.5763    97.5763    97.5763    97.5763   8.6300
HDFC 2020F (RESET)*  2   1000.00   103.4209   103.4209   103.4209   103.4209   8.3800
7.8005%, LTF 2020*   1     50.00    98.4323    98.4323    98.4323    98.4323   8.6000
Total                4   1150.00

Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
CCFI 2019F (RESET)   1      4.00   141.5103   141.5103   141.5103   141.5103   0.0000
CCFL 2019R (RESET)*  1     70.00   107.3498   107.3498   107.3498   107.3498   0.0000
Total                2     74.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
6.05%, 2019A*        2   1000.00    99.4200    99.4200    99.4200    99.4200   6.7102
8.27%, 2020*         1    500.00   102.6800   102.6800   102.6800   102.6800   6.9600
8.40%, 2024*         1    300.00   103.0023   103.0023   103.0023   103.0023   7.7925
9.15%, 2024*         1    300.00   106.7943   106.7943   106.7943   106.7943   7.8225
7.59%, 2026*         1    300.00    97.7982    97.7982    97.7982    97.7982   7.9700
8.33%, 2026*         3    800.00   102.1700   102.0856   102.0856   102.1384   7.9714
7.17%, 2028*         3   1000.00    96.2100    95.9500    95.9500    96.1200   7.7383
6.68%, 2031*         4   1350.00    89.5700    89.2100    89.2100    89.4998   7.9609
Total               16   5550.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.65%, IRFC 2021*    2    550.00    99.8240    99.7461    99.8240    99.8169   7.7527
8.40%, PGC 2021A*    1    500.00   101.3912   101.3912   101.3912   101.3912   7.9000
7.70%, RECL 2021*    1     50.00    99.6502    99.6502    99.6502    99.6502   7.8300
Total                4   1100.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.35%, GUJ 2028*     1    500.00   100.3317   100.3317   100.3317   100.3317   8.3000
8.56%, KER 2020*     1    450.00   101.9525   101.9525   101.9525   101.9525   7.4600
Total                2    950.00
 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.