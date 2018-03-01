NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Mar 1

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,824.0 43,773.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 151 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,500.0 26,532.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 77 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,324.0 17,241.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 74 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.68%, 2031 1,350.00 7.96 6.05%, 2019A 1,000.00 6.71 7.17%, 2028 1,000.00 7.74 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- RESET HDFC 20F 1,000.00 8.38 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.65%, IRFC 21 550.00 7.75 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.4%, PGC 21A 500.00 7.90 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.24%, GESC 2026* 1 100.00 97.5763 97.5763 97.5763 97.5763 8.6300 HDFC 2020F (RESET)* 2 1000.00 103.4209 103.4209 103.4209 103.4209 8.3800 7.8005%, LTF 2020* 1 50.00 98.4323 98.4323 98.4323 98.4323 8.6000 Total 4 1150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2019F (RESET) 1 4.00 141.5103 141.5103 141.5103 141.5103 0.0000 CCFL 2019R (RESET)* 1 70.00 107.3498 107.3498 107.3498 107.3498 0.0000 Total 2 74.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.05%, 2019A* 2 1000.00 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 6.7102 8.27%, 2020* 1 500.00 102.6800 102.6800 102.6800 102.6800 6.9600 8.40%, 2024* 1 300.00 103.0023 103.0023 103.0023 103.0023 7.7925 9.15%, 2024* 1 300.00 106.7943 106.7943 106.7943 106.7943 7.8225 7.59%, 2026* 1 300.00 97.7982 97.7982 97.7982 97.7982 7.9700 8.33%, 2026* 3 800.00 102.1700 102.0856 102.0856 102.1384 7.9714 7.17%, 2028* 3 1000.00 96.2100 95.9500 95.9500 96.1200 7.7383 6.68%, 2031* 4 1350.00 89.5700 89.2100 89.2100 89.4998 7.9609 Total 16 5550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.65%, IRFC 2021* 2 550.00 99.8240 99.7461 99.8240 99.8169 7.7527 8.40%, PGC 2021A* 1 500.00 101.3912 101.3912 101.3912 101.3912 7.9000 7.70%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 99.6502 99.6502 99.6502 99.6502 7.8300 Total 4 1100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.35%, GUJ 2028* 1 500.00 100.3317 100.3317 100.3317 100.3317 8.3000 8.56%, KER 2020* 1 450.00 101.9525 101.9525 101.9525 101.9525 7.4600 Total 2 950.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com