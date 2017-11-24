NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,300.0 95,948.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 280 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,300.0 58,915.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 138 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,000.0 37,033.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 142 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.68%, 2031 1,500.00 7.10 6.79%, 2027 1,350.00 7.01 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.86%, RAJ 2019 1,500.00 6.80 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, IRFC 2020 1,150.00 7.15 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.03%, RECL 2022 800.00 7.40 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.00%, RIL 2022 500.00 7.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2019* 1 50.00 100.6715 100.6715 100.6715 100.6715 7.5200 8.34%, LICH 2018* 3 450.00 100.4441 100.4441 100.4441 100.4441 7.1200 7.90%, LICH 2019* 1 150.00 100.6852 100.6852 100.6852 100.6852 7.5200 7.00%, RIL 2022* 1 500.00 98.1878 98.1878 98.1878 98.1878 7.4500 Total 6 1150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2018A (RESET) 1 4.50 122.9400 122.9400 122.9400 122.9400 0.0000 CITI 2018E (RESET) 10 46.00 138.2400 138.2400 138.2400 138.2400 0.0000 CITI 2018F (RESET) 19 52.50 139.3500 139.3500 139.3500 139.3500 0.0000 Total 30 103.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020* 1 500.00 103.6400 103.6400 103.6400 103.6400 6.6824 6.84%, 2022* 2 1000.00 99.8000 99.7550 99.8000 99.7775 6.8914 8.15%, 2022A* 1 500.00 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 6.8990 7.16%, 2023* 1 1000.00 100.8511 100.8511 100.8511 100.8511 6.9700 7.72%, 2025* 1 500.00 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 7.1179 6.79%, 2027* 3 1350.00 98.4850 98.3500 98.4850 98.4704 7.0133 6.79%, 2029* 1 500.00 97.4100 97.4100 97.4100 97.4100 7.1121 6.68%, 2031* 3 1500.00 96.4200 96.2682 96.4200 96.3694 7.0952 7.73%, 2034* 2 1000.00 102.2342 102.2000 102.2342 102.2171 7.4968 8.83%, 2041* 1 50.00 113.7883 113.7883 113.7883 113.7883 7.5750 9.23%, 2043* 1 250.00 118.3693 118.3693 118.3693 118.3693 7.6000 8.17%, 2044* 2 750.00 106.9195 106.7386 106.9195 106.7989 7.5750 7.72%, 2055* 1 250.00 103.2583 103.2583 103.2583 103.2583 7.4600 Total 20 9150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, IRFC 2020* 4 1150.00 100.1275 100.1256 100.1275 100.1274 7.1500 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.5690 100.5690 100.5690 100.5690 6.6525 8.12%, PFC 2019* 1 150.00 101.1418 101.1418 101.1418 101.1418 7.1178 7.28%, PFC 2022* 1 500.00 99.1715 99.1715 99.1715 99.1715 7.4800 7.03%, RECL 2022* 1 800.00 98.4948 98.4948 98.4948 98.4948 7.4000 9.02%, RECL 2022A 1 47.00 106.2706 106.2706 106.2706 106.2706 7.4600 Total 9 2747.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.86%, RAJ 2019* 1 1500.00 101.5475 101.5475 101.5475 101.5475 6.8000 8.39%, RAJ 2026* 3 650.00 104.3733 104.3733 104.3733 104.3733 7.6650 Total 4 2150.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 