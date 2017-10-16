FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Oct 16
#Company News
October 16, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 6 days ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Oct 16

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Monday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        7,919.6            7,919.6
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             21              21

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Monday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        5,569.6            5,569.6
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             14              14

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Monday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        2,350.0            2,350.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :              7               7

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.15%, 2026                        2,350.00                  7.10
8.20%, 2022                        1,000.00                  6.71
8.08%, 2022                        1,000.00                  6.75

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.40%, RJIC 2018                     750.00                  6.85

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.10%, PFC 2022                      500.00                  7.25

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.6500%, LICH 2019                   350.00                  7.25

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.10%, CHOI 2020*    1    250.00   100.4219   100.4219   100.4219   100.4219   7.8900
8.6500%, LICH 2019*  1    350.00   101.7004   101.7004   101.7004   101.7004   7.2500
7.10%, PFC 2022*     1    500.00    99.3538    99.3538    99.3538    99.3538   7.2500
7.25%, PNB 2019*     1    250.00    99.8101    99.8101    99.8101    99.8101   7.3500
8.40%, RJIC 2018*    2    750.00   101.1176   101.1176   101.1176   101.1176   6.8469
7.57%, ULCE 2021*    1    250.00   101.2026   101.2026   101.2026   101.2026   7.1800
Total                7   2350.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
8.08%, 2022*         1   1000.00   105.3524   105.3524   105.3524   105.3524   6.7500
8.20%, 2022*         1   1000.00   105.5019   105.5019   105.5019   105.5019   6.7100
8.15%, 2026*         5   2350.00   106.9200   106.9200   106.9200   106.9200   7.1030
6.79%, 2027*         1    250.00   100.3650   100.3650   100.3650   100.3650   6.7366
6.68%, 2031*         1    200.00    98.0525    98.0525    98.0525    98.0525   7.0542
Total                9   4800.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
7.55%, MP 2027*      4    569.58   100.4000   100.3700   100.3700   100.3858   7.4941
8.39%, RAJ 2023*     1    200.00   104.8813   104.8813   104.8813   104.8813   7.2800
Total                5    769.58


 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.

Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.