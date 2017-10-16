NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,919.6 7,919.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,569.6 5,569.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 14 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,350.0 2,350.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 7 7 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2026 2,350.00 7.10 8.20%, 2022 1,000.00 6.71 8.08%, 2022 1,000.00 6.75 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, RJIC 2018 750.00 6.85 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.10%, PFC 2022 500.00 7.25 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.6500%, LICH 2019 350.00 7.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.10%, CHOI 2020* 1 250.00 100.4219 100.4219 100.4219 100.4219 7.8900 8.6500%, LICH 2019* 1 350.00 101.7004 101.7004 101.7004 101.7004 7.2500 7.10%, PFC 2022* 1 500.00 99.3538 99.3538 99.3538 99.3538 7.2500 7.25%, PNB 2019* 1 250.00 99.8101 99.8101 99.8101 99.8101 7.3500 8.40%, RJIC 2018* 2 750.00 101.1176 101.1176 101.1176 101.1176 6.8469 7.57%, ULCE 2021* 1 250.00 101.2026 101.2026 101.2026 101.2026 7.1800 Total 7 2350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.08%, 2022* 1 1000.00 105.3524 105.3524 105.3524 105.3524 6.7500 8.20%, 2022* 1 1000.00 105.5019 105.5019 105.5019 105.5019 6.7100 8.15%, 2026* 5 2350.00 106.9200 106.9200 106.9200 106.9200 7.1030 6.79%, 2027* 1 250.00 100.3650 100.3650 100.3650 100.3650 6.7366 6.68%, 2031* 1 200.00 98.0525 98.0525 98.0525 98.0525 7.0542 Total 9 4800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.55%, MP 2027* 4 569.58 100.4000 100.3700 100.3700 100.3858 7.4941 8.39%, RAJ 2023* 1 200.00 104.8813 104.8813 104.8813 104.8813 7.2800 Total 5 769.58 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com