NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,845.0 84,111.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 233 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,800.0 27,229.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 11 71 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,045.0 56,882.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 162 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2027 1,500.00 6.74 7.35%, 2024 1,000.00 6.91 6.79%, 2029 750.00 7.01 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.03%, RECL22 3,000.00 7.09 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7%, RIL22 1,050.00 7.11 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018 1,000.00 6.76 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.47%, ICIC 2027* 4 595.00 98.7778 98.7778 98.7778 98.7778 7.6400 Total 4 595.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.43%, HDFC 2025* 1 250.00 104.3862 104.3862 104.3862 104.3862 7.6141 7.90%, HDFC 2026* 2 200.00 101.6332 101.6332 101.6332 101.6332 7.6300 7.09%, LICH 2019* 1 400.00 99.7287 99.7287 99.7287 99.7287 7.3000 7.97%, LICH 2020* 1 400.00 101.2187 101.2187 101.2187 101.2187 7.4000 7.42%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 99.6681 99.6681 99.6681 99.6681 7.4900 8.48%, LICH 2023* 1 150.00 103.7113 103.7113 103.7113 103.7113 7.6300 6.78%, RIL 2020* 1 250.00 99.5324 99.5324 99.5324 99.5324 6.9500 7.00%, RIL 2022* 5 1050.00 99.5392 99.5192 99.5392 99.5240 7.1088 Total 13 2950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.35%, 2024* 1 1000.00 102.3300 102.3300 102.3300 102.3300 6.9070 7.72%, 2025* 1 750.00 104.3671 104.3671 104.3671 104.3671 6.9700 6.79%, 2027* 3 1500.00 100.3550 100.2800 100.2800 100.3133 6.7438 6.79%, 2029* 2 750.00 98.2000 98.1800 98.1800 98.1933 7.0108 7.61%, 2030* 1 500.00 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 7.2271 6.68%, 2031* 1 500.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 7.0950 7.73%, 2034* 1 500.00 104.1200 104.1200 104.1200 104.1200 7.3037 Total 10 5500.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018* 1 1000.00 101.0371 101.0371 101.0371 101.0371 6.7650 Total 1 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.50%, PFC 2020* 1 500.00 100.8713 100.8713 100.8713 100.8713 7.1500 7.40%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.5509 100.5509 100.5509 100.5509 7.2300 7.47%, PFC 2021* 2 500.00 100.7645 100.7104 100.7645 100.7375 7.2383 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 500.00 100.9130 100.9130 100.9130 100.9130 7.2050 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 500.00 103.4596 103.4596 103.4596 103.4596 7.0200 7.14%, RECL 2021* 3 400.00 100.1747 100.1547 100.1547 100.1647 7.0772 7.24%, RECL 2021* 1 500.00 100.4844 100.4844 100.4844 100.4844 7.0900 9.40%, RECL 2021* 1 350.00 107.2397 107.2397 107.2397 107.2397 7.1200 7.03%, RECL 2022* 3 3000.00 99.7240 99.6837 99.7037 99.7038 7.0949 Total 14 6500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.75%, RAJ 2018* 1 300.00 100.7650 100.7650 100.7650 100.7650 6.6001 Total 1 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.