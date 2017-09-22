NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Sep 22

Sep 22 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,412.5 96,653.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 174 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,150.0 76,558.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 97 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,262.5 20,095.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 9 77 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.48%, KER32 600.00 7.45 7.18%, MAH29 500.00 7.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 30, 2018 1,000.00 6.24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL2 200 500.00 7.07 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH24 250.00 7.66 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.87%, RECL 2024 250.00 7.01 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, IBHF 2020* 1 100.00 100.8065 100.8065 100.8065 100.8065 7.8422 9.39%, LICH 2024* 1 250.00 108.9424 108.9424 108.9424 108.9424 7.6650 7.10%, PFC 2022* 1 150.00 99.0408 99.0408 99.0408 99.0408 7.3300 Total 3 500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2019N (RESET) 1 10.00 112.6600 112.6600 112.6600 112.6600 0.0000 CITI 2018B (RESET) 1 2.50 127.2400 127.2400 127.2400 127.2400 0.0000 Total 2 12.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.95%, 2032* 1 250.00 106.8307 106.8307 106.8307 106.8307 7.1950 8.30%, 2042* 1 250.00 110.8198 110.8198 110.8198 110.8198 7.3500 8.17%, 2044* 2 400.00 109.9183 109.9183 109.9183 109.9183 7.3225 Total 4 900.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.87%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 99.6161 99.6161 99.6161 99.6161 7.0100 8.37%, RECL 2020* 3 500.00 103.2889 103.2889 103.2889 103.2889 7.0700 Total 4 750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.85%, BIH 2027* 1 50.00 103.0220 103.0220 103.0220 103.0220 7.4000 7.80%, CHTIS 2027* 1 50.00 102.6737 102.6737 102.6737 102.6737 7.4000 7.48%, KER 2032* 1 600.00 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 7.4452 7.18%, MAH 2029* 1 500.00 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 7.3969 7.87%, UP 2027* 1 50.00 103.1565 103.1565 103.1565 103.1565 7.4000 Total 5 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 30, 2018* 1 1000.00 94.5220 94.5220 94.5220 94.5220 6.2400 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com