FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Sep 22
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 22, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 25 days

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Sep 22

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Sep 22 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                         Friday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        4,412.5           96,653.6
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :           ---              ---
--Total number of trades                         :             19              174

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                    Friday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        3,150.0           76,558.1
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             10              97

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                Friday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        1,262.5           20,095.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :              9              77

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.48%, KER32                         600.00                  7.45
7.18%, MAH29                         500.00                  7.40

Treasury Bill 
------------- 
364-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------    
Aug 30, 2018                       1,000.00                  6.24
    
    
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.37%, RECL2 200                     500.00                  7.07

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.39%, LICH24                        250.00                  7.66

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
6.87%, RECL  2024                    250.00                  7.01

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.25%, IBHF 2020*    1    100.00   100.8065   100.8065   100.8065   100.8065   7.8422
9.39%, LICH 2024*    1    250.00   108.9424   108.9424   108.9424   108.9424   7.6650
7.10%, PFC 2022*     1    150.00    99.0408    99.0408    99.0408    99.0408   7.3300
Total                3    500.00

Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
CFIL 2019N (RESET)   1     10.00   112.6600   112.6600   112.6600   112.6600   0.0000
CITI 2018B (RESET)   1      2.50   127.2400   127.2400   127.2400   127.2400   0.0000
Total                2     12.50

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.95%, 2032*         1    250.00   106.8307   106.8307   106.8307   106.8307   7.1950
8.30%, 2042*         1    250.00   110.8198   110.8198   110.8198   110.8198   7.3500
8.17%, 2044*         2    400.00   109.9183   109.9183   109.9183   109.9183   7.3225
Total                4    900.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
6.87%, RECL 2020*    1    250.00    99.6161    99.6161    99.6161    99.6161   7.0100
8.37%, RECL 2020*    3    500.00   103.2889   103.2889   103.2889   103.2889   7.0700
Total                4    750.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
7.85%, BIH 2027*     1     50.00   103.0220   103.0220   103.0220   103.0220   7.4000
7.80%, CHTIS 2027*   1     50.00   102.6737   102.6737   102.6737   102.6737   7.4000
7.48%, KER 2032*     1    600.00   100.3000   100.3000   100.3000   100.3000   7.4452
7.18%, MAH 2029*     1    500.00    98.3000    98.3000    98.3000    98.3000   7.3969
7.87%, UP 2027*      1     50.00   103.1565   103.1565   103.1565   103.1565   7.4000
Total                5   1250.00


Treasury Bill 
------------- 
364-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Aug 30, 2018*        1   1000.00    94.5220    94.5220    94.5220    94.5220   6.2400
Total                1   1000.00

 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.

Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.