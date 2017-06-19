FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
France's Engie agrees to buy 40 pct stake in Tabreed from Mubadala
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 months ago

France's Engie agrees to buy 40 pct stake in Tabreed from Mubadala

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 19 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) for 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.34 million) from Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co. Engie will become Tabreed's second-biggest shareholder after Mubadala, which will retain a 42 percent stake in a deal that is subject to regulatory approval, the two companies said on Monday.

Mubadala which owned about 82 percent of Tabreed through a combination of equity and mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) will be converting all its MCBs into shares or equivalent to 40 percent shareholding in Tabreed that will be transferred to Engie at a price of 2.62 dirhams per share.

Shares of Tabreed surged 15 percent, its daily limit to 2.12 dirhams at 10.48 a.m local time.

The two companies have also agreed certain cooperation arrangements that are designed to support Tabreed's growth strategy and management team, they said.

Reuters had reported in November that Mubadala was considering the sale of a least part of its stake Tabreed.

"Tabreed is a company with a strong growth trajectory and will benefit from Engie's experience as an operator of world-class utility businesses," said Homaid al Shimmari, deputy group chief executive of Mubadala in a statement, adding that Mubadala will continue to be a significant, long-standing shareholder in Tabreed.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.