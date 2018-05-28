NTPC Q4 profit jumps 46 percent, beats estimates

(Reuters) - Indian power producer NTPC Ltd reported a 46 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, marginally beating analysts’ estimates.

An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Profit after tax from continuing operations was 26.26 billion rupees ($389.59 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 17.95 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-controlled company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26.20 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations grew about 13 percent to 231 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.4050 Indian rupees)