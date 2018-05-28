FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 28, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

NTPC Q4 profit jumps 46 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian power producer NTPC Ltd reported a 46 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, marginally beating analysts’ estimates.

An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Profit after tax from continuing operations was 26.26 billion rupees ($389.59 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 17.95 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-controlled company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26.20 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations grew about 13 percent to 231 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.4050 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.