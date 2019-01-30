NTPC quarterly profit marginally up as higher costs weigh

(Reuters) - Indian power producer NTPC Ltd posted a 1 percent rise in December-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing estimate, as higher expenses weighed.
Third-quarter profit after tax from continuing operations came in at 23.85 billion rupees ($335.16 million), marginally higher from 23.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-owned company said bit.ly/2HGdGzd.
Analysts on average expected the New Delhi-headquartered company to clock in a profit of 26.19 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Refinitive data.
The company posted a 16.1 percent rise in revenue from operations in the third quarter.
