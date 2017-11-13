FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTPC second-quarter profit falls, misses estimates
November 13, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

NTPC second-quarter profit falls, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS), one of India’s biggest power producers, reported a marginal fall in quarterly profit on Monday, missing analysts’ estimates.

An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Profit after tax from continuing operations for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 2.3 percent to 24.39 billion rupees ($372.71 million) from 24.97 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2i8yD6K

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 24.87 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from its generation segment rose about 2 percent to 199.16 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.4400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

