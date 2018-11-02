NTPC September-quarter profit falls marginally, misses estimates

A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian power producer NTPC Ltd reported a marginal fall in September-quarter profit on Friday, missing estimates, as higher expenses weighed.

Profit came in at 24.26 billion rupees ($334.03 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 24.39 billion rupees a year earlier, said the country's largest electric utility company by market capitalisation. reut.rs/2Q91AhU

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25.78 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 17.5 percent to 198.51 billion rupees.

Revenue from operations grew 13 percent to 222.61 billion rupees.

($1 = 72.6275 Indian rupees)