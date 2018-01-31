NTPC third-quarter profit falls 4 percent, misses expectations

(Reuters) - India’s power producer NTPC Ltd reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit after tax from continuing operations for the third quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to 23.61 billion rupees ($370.96 million) from 24.69 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2DSGHp5

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26.80 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, revenue from its generation segment was up 5 percent at 205.58 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.6450 Indian rupees)