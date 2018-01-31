FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 31, 2018 / 10:57 AM / in 19 hours

NTPC third-quarter profit falls 4 percent, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s power producer NTPC Ltd reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit after tax from continuing operations for the third quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to 23.61 billion rupees ($370.96 million) from 24.69 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2DSGHp5

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26.80 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, revenue from its generation segment was up 5 percent at 205.58 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.6450 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.