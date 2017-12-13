Brazil fintech startup Nubank opens engineering office in Berlin

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian banking startup Nubank is opening an engineering unit in Berlin, its executives told Reuters, as it seeks to attract more specialized engineers.

It expects to hire two dozen employees at the German hub, said Chief Technology Officer Edward Wible, declining to comment on how much would be invested.

Nubank, one of Latin America’s largest financial technology firms, has issued nearly 3 million credit cards in Brazil since 2014 and recently began offering digital accounts allowing users to make transfers, pay bills and earn more interest than average savings accounts.

Chief Executive David Velez said the new hires in Germany had no relation with targeting new consumer markets, adding that Nubank had its hands full with Brazil and perhaps other Latin American markets “over a long horizon.” (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Aluisio Alves, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)