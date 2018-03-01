Brazil fintech Nubank raises $150 million in financing round

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial startup Nubank said on Thursday it raised $150 million in a new financing round led by venture capital firm DST Global Investment Partners, alongside other current investors, such as Founders Fund, Redpoint Ventures, Ribbit Capital LP and QED.

Two new venture capital firms also joined Nubank in its sixth round, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC and Thrive Capital Partners Inc. Since its foundation in 2013, Nubank has raised $330 million.

Nubank founder, David Vélez, said in a statement the startup will use the proceeds to leverage its growth. The São Paulo-based startup received regulatory approval to become a bank in January. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Carolina Mandl; editing by Diane Craft)