September 1, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

European states should pay costs to benefit from nuclear deal: Iran's Zarif

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - European countries should take action and be willing to pay the costs to reap benefits from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying on Saturday by the state news agency IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/Files

“It is time for the Europeans to act in addition to voicing their political commitment. These measures may be costly, but if countries want to reap benefits and if they believe the nuclear accord is an international achievement, they should be ready to keep these achievements,” Zarif said.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

