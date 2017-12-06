FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITER nuclear fusion project faces delay over Trump budget cuts
December 6, 2017 / 1:19 PM / a day ago

ITER nuclear fusion project faces delay over Trump budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - ITER, an international project to build a prototype nuclear fusion reactor in southern France, said it is facing delays if the Trump administration does not reconsider budget cuts.

ITER Director-General Bernard Bigot, in Washington for talks with the U.S. administration, said the U.S. contribution had been cut from a planned $105 million to $50 million this year and its 2018 budget cut from a planned $120 million to $63 million.

The United States has already spent about $1 billion on the prototype reactor and was scheduled to contribute up to another $1.5 billion through 2025, when the experimental fusion reactor is scheduled to run a first operational test.

“If we do not respect deadlines (for the first operational test) in the beginning, we cannot respect them in the end,” Bigot told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
