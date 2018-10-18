Nucor profits nearly triples as steel tariffs kick in

(Reuters) - U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a tripling in profit in the third quarter as a strong U.S. economy and President Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on steel imports supported robust growth in both shipments and prices.

A Nucor Corporation steel production facility is pictured in Convent, Louisiana, U.S., June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

Average prices per ton achieved by the country’s largest producer rose 23 percent from the same quarter a year earlier and 7 percent from the second quarter, when the 25-percent tariff on imported competition was still kicking in.

Nucor steel mill’s shipments increased 7 percent in the quarter, while sales to external customers rose 6 percent from a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.74 billion from $5.2 billion, beating estimates of $6.63 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $676.66 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $254.85 million a year earlier. The company posted earnings per share of $2.13, compared with 79 cents a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.33 per share, just short of estimates of $2.35, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.