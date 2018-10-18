FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 18, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nucor profits nearly triples as steel tariffs kick in

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a tripling in profit in the third quarter as a strong U.S. economy and President Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on steel imports supported robust growth in both shipments and prices.

A Nucor Corporation steel production facility is pictured in Convent, Louisiana, U.S., June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

Average prices per ton achieved by the country’s largest producer rose 23 percent from the same quarter a year earlier and 7 percent from the second quarter, when the 25-percent tariff on imported competition was still kicking in.

Nucor steel mill’s shipments increased 7 percent in the quarter, while sales to external customers rose 6 percent from a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.74 billion from $5.2 billion, beating estimates of $6.63 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $676.66 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $254.85 million a year earlier. The company posted earnings per share of $2.13, compared with 79 cents a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.33 per share, just short of estimates of $2.35, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.