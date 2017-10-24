FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delphi buys self-driving technology firm nuTonomy for $450 mln
October 24, 2017 / 2:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Delphi buys self-driving technology firm nuTonomy for $450 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc will buy self-driving software startup nuTonomy for $450 million, it said on Tuesday, helping the auto supplier put automated vehicles into commercial use in 2019, a year earlier than planned.

Boston-based nuTonomy is developing software systems to operate self-driving cars and manage commercial fleets of those vehicles.

Both Delphi and nuTonomy have been testing self-driving cars in Singapore and Boston.

Delphi said nuTonomy would continue to operate as an independent unit in Boston, in cooperation with Delphi’s Ottomatika software unit in Pittsburgh. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
