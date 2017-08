July 26 (Reuters) - Investment manager Nuveen appointed Frank van Etten as chief investment officer for multi-asset solutions.

Based in New York, Etten will report to Margo Cook, president of Nuveen advisory services.

Etten joins Nuveen from UBS Asset Management, where he worked as co-head of portfolio management investment solutions. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)