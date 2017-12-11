FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott says chipmaker NXP worth more than Qualcomm's offer
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 11, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Elliott says chipmaker NXP worth more than Qualcomm's offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said on Monday that NXP Semiconductors NV is worth $135 per share on a intrinsic standalone basis, more than the $110 Qualcomm Inc has offered to buy the company.

Elliott Management, which has a stake of about 6 percent in NXP, told fellow shareholders in a letter that Qualcomm’s offer was acting as a ceiling on NXP’s valuation.

In August, Elliott indicated it was pushing for a higher price tag in NXP’s pending $38-billion sale to Qualcomm. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

