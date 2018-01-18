EU clears Qualcomm acquisition of NXP subject to conditions

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have approved U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm’s planned $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors subject to a series of commitments Qualcomm has made.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the European Union, said it had identified a number of competition concerns that led to an in-depth investigation.

However, it said on Thursday that it had approved the deal on condition that Qualcomm fulfilled its commitments. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)