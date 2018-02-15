O2 Czech Republic to propose paying out CZK 21/share

PRAGUE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic intends to propose paying out 21 crowns per share in dividend and distribution of share premium, the company said on Thursday, same as last year.

The telecoms operator said its board had approved a 17 crown dividend payout, or 98 percent of unconsolidated net profit for 2017, and was considering paying 4 crowns on top of that from the premium, which would bring the total payout to 6.52 billion crowns ($320.93 million)