O2 Czech Republic confirms dividend policy, to make 2017 payout proposal later

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic confirmed its dividend guidance on Tuesday and said it would make its proposal for a 2017 shareholder payout after an internal analysis.

Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril said on a conference call presenting 2017 results that the analysis was related to IFRS accounting changes. The company had last year proposed a dividend with the release of its full-year 2016 results.

“We are not announcing any change to our dividend or shareholder remuneration policy. We have said we distribute dividend in the range of 90-110 percent of... profits. On top of that we distributed (last year) part of our share premium,” he said.

“As always we will inform the market on specific shareholder remuneration proposal well in advance (of a general meeting).” (Reporting by Jason Hovet)