O2 Czech Republic to open second buy-back programme

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Czech telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic will open a new share buyback programme to follow up on an expiring one with the aim to buy up to 4 percent of the firm’s stock in the two programmes combined.

The company said on Wednesday it had bought shares representing 2.75 percent of the firm’s voting rights in the previous buyback by Dec. 8. The previous buyback expires on Dec 23.

The maximum buyback price will be 297 crowns per share and it will run for up to two years. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)