LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French supermarket Groupe Casino has signed a deal with British online retailer Ocado to use its grocery e-commerce platform to develop its online business, starting with Monoprix.fr.

The agreement includes plans to build a customer fulfilment centre using Ocado’s proprietary mechanical handling equipment to serve the Greater Paris area, the Normandie and Hauts de France Regions, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)