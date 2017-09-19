Ocado sales growth edges higher in latest quarter

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado saw a slight acceleration in retail sales growth in its latest quarter, with growth in the number of orders countering a reduction in average order size.

Ocado said retail sales rose 13.1 percent to 312.7 million pounds ($423.4 million) in the 13 weeks to August 27, its fiscal third quarter, having risen 12.5 percent in its first half.

Average orders per week increased 16.0 percent to 254,000 but average order size fell 1.2 percent to 106.25 pounds.

Ocado said it was continuing to grow sales at a rate significantly in excess of the average for the industry. ($1 = 0.7386 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)