FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Financials
February 13, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Singapore's OCBC Q4 net profit up 31 pct, cautious on oil and gas sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in quarterly net profit, supported by its wealth management business, and downgraded its exposure to the weak offshore support services sector.

The results from Singapore’s No. 2 listed bank came after top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd matched market estimates with a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit last week.

OCBC’s October-December net profit came in at S$1.03 billion ($779 million), versus S$789 million a year earlier and compared with the S$958 million average estimate of seven analysts compiled by Reuters.

$1 = 1.3227 Singapore dollars Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.