Berkshire Hathaway to take Occidental shares instead of cash dividends

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) agreed to take Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) common shares in lieu of a first quarter cash dividend, helping relieve the strain on the trouble oil giant’s balance sheet.

However, Berkshire can immediately sell the shares, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, but has not indicated its intent. A sale would bring in less than $250 million at Occidental’s current price.

The stock was off 8% at $13.67 in early trading on Wednesday and are trading 68% below where they sold at the start of the year. Occidental’s market value is about $12.24 billion, a fraction of what it paid for Anadarko.

Berkshire last year bought $10 billion worth of Occidental’s preferred shares to help finance its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

A bet on rising shale oil prices, the deal came just months ahead of the worst oil-price crash in decades, leaving Occidental with a huge debt load and few buyers for assets it had hoped to sell to offset cost of the acquisition.

Last month, Occidental agreed to take three directors nominated by activist investor Carl Icahn, who had opposed the deal and urged Occidental to sell itself rather than buy Anadarko.

